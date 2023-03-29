The death of a 7-year-old girl after an SUV driver ran a stop sign in Astoria last month has sparked outrage among residents in the community, who have started taking their grievances to local police precinct meetings.

Alex Duncan moderates the subreddit r/MicromobilityNYC, where New Yorkers discuss things like street safety in the city. Enraged by the February death of Dolma Rinchen Naadhun, Duncan, who goes by Miser on Reddit, started posting and ultimately mobilized the community to take action.

According to the NYPD, a 46-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer struck the child on Feb. 17 after running a stop sign on Newton Road and 45th Street. Naadhun was taken to Elmhurst hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Several Reddit readers and residents of Astoria took to the 114th Precinct’s community meeting on Tuesday to demand that cops more strictly enforce traffic safety laws.

“Astoria as a community is rising up against car related injuries, maimings and deaths that we’re dealing with pretty routinely as a result of the pandemic but also before,” Duncan told Gothamist ahead of the meeting. “It really angered a lot of people, but honestly, there are many examples of people in Astoria being hit by cars.”

City and state lawmakers joined with Naadhun’s family last month in calling for the city Department of Transportation to implement a stop light at the intersection where she was hit. A DOT spokesman said the location has a low crash history. Five injuries have been recorded there since 2018, excluding the fatal crash.

At the meeting on Tuesday, 114th Precinct Deputy Inspector Kenneth S. Gorman said officers had written 450 parking tickets in the last 28 days, and almost 600 vehicle and traffic violations.

“Between the conversations we've had here, which have been very productive, and the community board and some specific association meetings, we've been able to target some of those areas and make sure that we have a safer environment out there,” Gorman said.