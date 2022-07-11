The idea seemed like a pipe dream.

But in the highly competitive race for the open 10th Congressional District seat, a grassroots advocacy campaign calling for affordable housing on an empty, state-owned World Trade Center development site has become an unexpected political test for candidates seeking to represent one of the city’s most liberal districts.

Against the backdrop of an affordable housing crisis and issues of equity, all but one of the major candidates have embraced the idea that has been described as quixotic, but which has gained newfound political relevance amid an up-for-grabs August 23rd primary.

Under redistricting, the development site at 130 Liberty Street — also known as parcel 5 of the World Trade Center — was drawn into the new district, encompassing Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

So far, five of the leading Democratic contenders — former Mayor Bill de Blasio, ex-prosecutor Daniel Goldman, Congressman Mondaire Jones, and Assemblymembers Yuh-Line Niou and Jo Anne Simon — have all signed on in support of the affordable housing campaign run by a group of residents and 9/11 activists called the Coalition for a 100% Affordable 5WTC. While approval of the project rests with Gov. Kathy Hochul, the district’s representative in Congress can help push for federal funding to subsidize greater affordability.

The concept of creating an affordable complex in one of the city’s most expensive neighborhoods was first proposed last year leading up to the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Purchased with federal money intended to spur the neighborhood’s recovery after 9/11, the site was set to become the first residential building within the sprawling development.

The development team selected by the state led by Brookfield Properties and Silverstein Properties carved out 300 of roughly 1,200 units as affordable. The plan has been touted by the developers as having the potential to deliver “unprecedented” and “deeply affordable” permanent affordable housing in Lower Manhattan without the need for a public subsidy.

But members of the coalition argued that public land, particularly one borne of historic tragedy, came with a higher obligation.