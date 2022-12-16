Advocates working with survivors of Hurricane Ida want FEMA to immediately provide more housing assistance to displaced residents in New Jersey.

Nine groups sent a letter to FEMA representatives this month, expressing concerns that fewer than 200 New Jersey residents had received housing aid beyond an initial two months of rental assistance.

FEMA also offers another 18 months of housing help to storm victims whose homes were destroyed and who need longer to fix up their properties. But last month Gothamist found that even though 10,700 people received the initial rental assistance, only 1.5% went on to receive additional aid.

Since then, FEMA said this week, just another two individuals received extended assistance, bumping the total to 174.

“Despite the clear need, FEMA and its disaster housing programs often fail to address the housing needs of disaster survivors, exacerbating housing insecurity,” the groups say in the letter, signed by New Jersey Working Families, the New Jersey Resource Project and the National Low Income Housing Coalition, among others.

“Without the affordable and accessible homes survivors need, many return to uninhabitable homes, sleep in cars or tents, stay at shelters, double or triple up with other low-income families, or pay more than half of their limited incomes on rent, putting them at increased risk of foreclosure or eviction," the letter states.

Spokespeople for FEMA’s main office hadn't commented on the letter, sent Dec. 2, as of Friday morning. A spokesman for Region 2, which oversees New York and New Jersey, previously said the small number of rental assistance recipients could be due to survivors no longer needing help or being able to move back into their primary homes.

Meghan Mertyris, the Hurricane Ida recovery representative for the New Jersey Organizing Project, who sent the letter, said she hoped it would pressure FEMA to help storm victims still struggling to pay off their debts.

“Obviously, something went wrong on FEMA's end, if only that small amount of people were able to access the rental assistance,” she said.