Scores of formerly incarcerated people and other criminal justice reform activists converged on Albany on Tuesday in a bid to change the state’s parole laws.

The legislative push, which brought together reform advocates from Rochester, Long Island, Syracuse and the five boroughs, backed two bills that supporters say will make it easier for incarcerated men and women to secure parole, namely anyone over 55 who’s served at least 15 years of time and those who have demonstrated a record of improvement.

Daryl Tolbert, a member of Release Aging People in Prison (RAPP) who spent the day petitioning lawmakers, is 69 and was released from prison at the age of 67.

“I saw so many of my peers in the next cell, and people that I knew that died and didn’t get that opportunity,” said Tolbert.

Nearly a quarter of the state’s prison population is now over 50, a percentage that has doubled in recent years.