Traffic was bumper-to-bumper during peak driving hours Thursday across many of the city’s streets and highways ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Car travel has been steadily increasing over the last few months, rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which estimated that 6 million travelers, or 3.4 million vehicles, will cross its bridges and tunnels over the upcoming holiday weekend, similar to 2019 traffic volumes.

Traffic expert Sam Schwartz, known to many as Gridlock Sam, said city dwellers typically planned out-of-town trips for Memorial Day weekend, also dubbed the unofficial kick-off of summer. He said the travel ends up jamming up the city’s major roads heading out to the region’s beaches or mountains surrounding the city. But the heavy traffic, Schwartz said, is also part of a bigger trend more than two years into the pandemic.

“Traffic volumes on expressways are well over 100% because we have more trucks than we've ever had before, and each truck counts as two to three trucks” Shwartz told Gothamist on Thursday evening, as traffic maps throughout the city were blinking red during the evening rush hour. “So right now, if people think traffic is worse than it's ever been, they’re right.”