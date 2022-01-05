Standing at the center of the council floor, Adams laid out an agenda informed by the priorities of her own constituents, including a push to address food insecurity and provide universal childcare. She also repeatedly name-checked her colleagues to make clear she heard, remembered and would act on the concerns they raised during her conversations with them ahead of her election. The speakership is considered the second most powerful post in city government, wielding influence on the legislative agenda while also serving as check on the mayor.

In one telling moment, Adams signaled her support for more policing in neighborhoods hit hardest by a rise in gun violence, calling out southeast Queens, central Brooklyn and the South Bronx.

“These are Black and brown communities that want to see a police presence. The council members of these neighborhoods have made this clear to me,” said Adams. As a representative of one of these neighborhoods, and the former chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, she said she heard and identified with the concerns raised by other members in those districts.

At the same time, she noted, “I realize the nuance of this issue and the need for better policing, but we want these police officers to treat people with dignity and respect.”

Her official election took place at the start of the first official City Council meeting of the session. Adams was initially nominated by Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, who praised her as a colleague, friend and fighter with the skills the city needs as it charts a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and addresses the deep inequities it exposed.

“She is a natural coalition builder, capable of finding common ground and ensuring that everyone is heard in the process. This is how I know Adrienne Adams is a leader who will meet the moment,” said Brooks-Powers, who wiped away tears during her remarks.

Both women represent parts of southeast Queens and attend the same historic Black church, the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York in Jamaica. Its pastor, Rev. Margaret Elaine M. Flake, offered the invocation at the start of the meeting.

Several of the members who vied for the speakership also offered remarks nominating Adams, including Diana Ayala, Justin Brannan, Keith Powers, Carlina Rivera, Gale Brewer and Francisco Moya, her chief rival.

“I stand with you and support you 100%,” said Moya, who ran for the post with the initial backing of Mayor Eric Adams. Moya later conceded in late December when it was clear he did not have the support of a majority of the council members.