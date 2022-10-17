The Adams administration is pushing back the times when trash can be put out on the street — a significant shift from the status quo that city leaders hope will lead to cleaner streets and curtail the scourge of rats plaguing New Yorkers in recent years.

In a dramatic change, first reported by Politico and confirmed by Gothamist, most buildings will not be allowed to put residential trash on the streets until 8 p.m., significantly later than the current 4 p.m. trash time. That would bring New York in line with the collection practices of many other major cities. The new time-frame coincides with a larger push to cut back on trash on city streets.

Later trash times, when streets and sidewalks are emptier, will theoretically limit the hours that mountains of black bags line the roads and walkways.

Politico reported that the move comes after months of negotiations with 32BJ SEIU, the powerful building workers union that backed Mayor Eric Adams’ mayoral bid but has tussled with the administration over some trash reforms. The city agreed to give larger buildings the option to set their trash out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. — a concession that helped gain the union’s buy-in.

Businesses, whose trash is collected by private carting companies, will also be required to put their trash out later in the day.

The mayor and Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch are expected to officially announce the new trash regime Monday afternoon and it’s scheduled to take effect in the spring.