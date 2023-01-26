Mayor Eric Adams will unveil a plan Thursday that significantly raises the amount and number of city contracts awarded to businesses owned by minorities and women, addressing a longstanding inequity in the way city agencies dole out tens of billions of dollars a year in contracts. Adams intends to make the announcement during his State of the City address at Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. As the city’s second Black mayor, he has vowed to make equity a priority and has singled out the city contracting process as an area that needs improvement. Civil rights advocates have long complained that New York City is falling short of a 2005 law that sets targets for the percentage of contracts awarded to businesses owned by minorities and women. The city routinely seeks outside contractors for a range of goods and services, led by construction work. The new policy comes as many small businesses are struggling to survive amid the pandemic, which has resulted in less foot traffic within commercial corridors. “This administration has placed economic equity front and center as the city emerges from the pandemic and recovers economically,” Adams said in a statement to Gothamist. “This cannot happen without significant support and investments in our minority and women-owned businesses.” The mayor added that his plan would provide “additional spending, better oversight, and more support for underutilized minority groups.”

