Two days after watching his party suffer key congressional losses and a too-close-for-comfort margin of victory in the governor’s race, Mayor Eric Adams renewed his call for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to make another round of changes to the bail laws. Since taking office, the mayor has repeatedly sought to tie New York’s policies of bail reform to the city’s rising crime rate. But in the weeks leading up to the election, he stopped raising the issue and instead emphasized a more “holistic approach.” On Thursday, Adams appeared to be back on message. He told reporters he wanted to see the state further expand the list of crimes that require bail to include all grand larceny, burglary and robbery charges. Repeat offenders who cause harm to another person or property — including theft, under a revision to the bail laws passed in the spring — can already face cash bail in most cases. “I think they need to immediately take on the heart of those reforms that are allowing repeat offenders to return to our streets,” he said during an unrelated press conference. The mayor later added that the electoral performance by Republicans — who made gains in some parts of Brooklyn — should prompt a “wake-up call” to Democrats. Hours earlier, Adams expressed his desire to see New York further tighten bail laws to a national audience on MSNBC. "Too many people in Albany have dug in," he said. "To not recalibrate is a big mistake." Adams' remarks on MSNBC drew a response from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a frequent progressive critic of the mayor. “The sooner we stop repeating false Republican talking points, the sooner we can flip these seats back blue,” she wrote on Twitter.

From the start of his mayoralty, bail reform has pitted Adams, a centrist Democrat, against both Hochul and members of his party, including Democratic state legislative leaders who have pointed out that available data suggests no clear link between the rise in crime and changes to the state’s bail laws. In her first post-win interview with WIVB-TV in her hometown of Buffalo, Hochul declined to commit to making any further changes to the bail laws, though she did say she is “always open to improving our laws.” Progressives have accused the mayor of fanning fears around public safety at a moment when crime is still nowhere near historic highs and the number of homicides is falling compared to last year. Although overall crime remains high citywide compared to last year. On Thursday, Adams forcefully brushed back those criticisms. “I'm just waiting for Rod Serling to come out because that's simply the ‘Twilight Zone,’” he said. “Come on. Let's get real here.” He added: “The problem was we ignored the concerns of everyday New Yorkers.” Other Democrats are also calling on the party to reassess its messaging and outreach.