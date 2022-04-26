Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday unveiled a nearly $100 billion operating budget for New York City that includes additional funding for social programs, education, parks, support for immigrant New Yorkers but also—contrary to his initial pledge—more spending on the NYPD.

The latest budget proposal adds $228 million in the current fiscal year and around $182 million to the NYPD compared to the preliminary version that Adams released in February. The mayor has staked his mayoralty on bringing down crime, which has soared amid the pandemic. But he had previously said he would keep police spending flat by making the NYPD more efficient.

The mayor, however, said he does not plan to increase the number of uniformed officers.

At a press conference with reporters at City Hall following his budget presentation, Adams said the added spending would go towards covering the union contract for NYPD detectives, overtime pay, as well as new initiatives like the anti-gun unit which rolled out in March.

“This is not spending, this is investing,” he asserted. “A safe city is going to be a productive city and that's what those dollars are going for.”

The additional spending on police did not come as a surprise to budget experts. The Independent Budget Office had projected that the city would need to add $200 million alone to cover overtime costs.

Prior to releasing a detailed version of the budget, the mayor laid out his vision for a safe and equitable recovery during an hour-long address at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Hundreds of supporters and city officials poured into the venue—a restored 1929 movie theater with an opulently carved interior—where Adams had initially planned to hold his inauguration ceremony before rising COVID rates led to its cancellation.

One day after leading members of the City Council called on the mayor to increase investments in social services, intervention programs, and poor communities, Adams appeared to heed some of their requests.

“It’s going to be hard for people to hate me,” Adams told the audience.

He said he would set aside an additional $55 million for a program that would deploy mental health workers in lieu of police officers to those experiencing a crisis. Councilmembers had sought $61 million, which they said would fully fund the initiative.

The mayor highlighted a $171 million initiative that he announced over the weekend to create 1,400 new shelter beds in so-called Safe Havens, low-barrier homeless shelters that focus on helping those who live on the streets.