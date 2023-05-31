The Adams administration said on Wednesday that there will be no budget cuts at individual New York City public schools for now, leaving open the possibility that funding could be reduced later based on enrollment.

The decision to “hold schools harmless” for drops in enrollment comes after cuts roiled school communities last year. Many principals said they were forced to slash arts and enrichment programs. The cuts led to protests and a lawsuit that stretched through the summer.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that no school will receive a lower “starting funding allocation” for the 2023-24 school year. The majority of schools will see a boost based on a new funding formula that provides more money for students in shelter and other high-needs groups. The rest will remain flat.

“While we recognize the challenging fiscal environment we are in, we want to ensure that we are always adapting to our students and our community’s needs,” Adams said.

Officials said the city was using $180 million in federal stimulus funds to avoid cuts. Adams justified last year’s cuts by saying federal money will soon dry up.

There are signs that enrollment is leveling off following sharp declines during the pandemic. At a City Council hearing last week, education department leaders testified that they anticipate a decrease in enrollment of less than 1%, and an increase at the high school level. Enrollment at many schools across the city has grown because of the arrival of children from asylum-seeking families.

“As our school communities welcome new students each week and continue to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are supporting them by ensuring no school sees a reduction in initial funding compared to last year,” Banks said in the statement.

But officials left open the possibility of cuts during the academic year based on schools’ individual registers. Most years, schools either receive more money or have to give money back based on whether their actual enrollments reflect projections.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew told NY1 last week that taking money back through the midyear adjustment process is more damaging than cuts before the year starts, because it can disrupt administrators’ plans.

While individual school budgets may remain steady for now, the mayor’s proposed budget includes nearly $1 billion in cuts to the education department. According to the officials, much of the savings would come from reducing vacant positions, though advocates point out that some programs that have been funded in the past, including mental health support and immigrant outreach, appear to be on the chopping block. The City Council is calling on Adams to maintain some of those programs and expand others like 3-K as part of ongoing negotiations.

On Wednesday afternoon, principals across the city were starting to page through their budgets. A Bronx principal who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak to the press said his budget appeared to have slightly increased due to the new funding formula.

“Honestly, I’m waiting with bated breath for the other shoe to drop,” he said.