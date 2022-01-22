Mayor Eric Adams has ordered flags at all city government buildings to be lowered to honor the police officer killed in the line of duty in Harlem Friday night.

Officers Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, were shot while responding to a domestic violence call on West 135th Street near Lenox Avenue.

Rivera died from his injuries, while Mora remains in critical condition. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said late Friday that Mora was "fighting for his life."

A spokesperson for the mayor tweeted a photo of City Hall with its flag lowered to half staff this morning. Meantime, the NYPD has updated its Twitter image showing the black memorial band strip across a badge.