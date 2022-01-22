Mayor Eric Adams has ordered flags at all city government buildings to be lowered to honor the police officer killed in the line of duty in Harlem Friday night.
Officers Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, were shot while responding to a domestic violence call on West 135th Street near Lenox Avenue.
Rivera died from his injuries, while Mora remains in critical condition. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said late Friday that Mora was "fighting for his life."
A spokesperson for the mayor tweeted a photo of City Hall with its flag lowered to half staff this morning. Meantime, the NYPD has updated its Twitter image showing the black memorial band strip across a badge.
Rivera, Mora, and a third officer were responding to a 911 call of a domestic dispute between a mother and her son at the apartment building just after 6pm Friday night, according to police. Inside the apartment, Rivera and Mora approached the back bedroom when LaShawn McNeil, 47, opened fire, police said at a news briefing.
When McNeil tried to leave the apartment, the third officer shot him.
McNeil, 47, was also taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.