In Mayor Eric Adams’ telling, kids are increasingly falling prey to adults who put guns in their hands — an unintended consequence of criminal justice reforms in Albany.

As he unveiled his plan to combat an alarming and continued spike in gun violence during a City Hall speech this week, Adams warned, “far too many men above the age of 18 are victimizing children by forcing them to carry the weapons…Children are being used as pawns.” He then suggested a rollback of the state’s Raise the Age law, a hard-won piece of legislation that civil rights leaders — and Adams himself — had lobbied for for years before it was passed in 2017.

Yet while the new mayor has a burgeoning alliance with Gov. Kathy Hochul — who is looking to court many of the same voters who propelled Adams to City Hall in her gubernatorial run — rolling back Raise the Age is going to face a tough battle with liberal lawmakers in Albany.

Asked if she was considering Adams's proposal at a press conference on Tuesday, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins chuckled.

“It’s very easy for us to say, ‘Claw back this, don’t do that,’” she said. “But we can’t incarcerate ourselves out of these problems.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos said Thursday the measure had little chance of gaining traction.

“Every New Yorker and particularly in the legislature is concerned with public safety right now,” she said. “We’re having some very serious conversations, none of which include going back on all of the work that we have already done.”

Before Albany passed the current law, New York and North Carolina were the only two states in the country that automatically prosecuted 16 and 17-year-olds in adult court.

Adams argues the law should be updated to allow prosecutors to charge children in adult court if they’re arrested with guns and refuse to say who they got the weapon from. That was what was needed, “if we really want to save these children,” he said.

The stance has perplexed public defenders who say, under the existing raise-the-age statute, all felony charges brought against 16 and 17-year-olds, including gun possession, start in adult court and are only transferred to family after a judge weighs in. It’s also a divergence from the mayor’s position on the issue five years ago.

In 2017, Adams pushed for Raise the Age legislation alongside the borough presidents of Manhattan and the Bronx saying, “youth sent to adult prisons are increasingly likely to commit more serious crimes when they reoffend. Additionally, youth are far more likely to commit suicide in adult facilities as compared to youth facilities.” Adams praised state lawmakers when the bill eventually passed, according to a now-deleted press release.

Many who’ve worked alongside vulnerable youth, and were instrumental in advocating for the update, said changing the provision would be counterproductive and alarmist.

“We lived through times when young people of color were demonized and dehumanized and portrayed as super-predators and monsters,” said Rob DeLeon, the senior vice president of the Fortune Society, a prison reentry non-profit. When DeLeon was 17, he was sentenced to a decade in prison for an assault charge. “We know what happens when we get whipped into a political and media frenzy. We wind up with policies like stop-and-frisk, which didn't make us safer.”

Adams this week cited statistics showing 2.5 percent of arrests in 2019 involved people under the age of 18 with guns. In 2021 that rate was 10 percent, the mayor said. Asked for the underlying data behind those statistics, the mayor’s office provided NYPD figures showing the number of arrests of youth under 18 overall had dropped from 10,276 in 2019 down to 4,800 in 2021. During that time, however, the raw number of underage gun arrests increased from 257 to 469, though that still represented less than ten percent of arrests of minors, overall.