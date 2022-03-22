New York City will make mask wearing optional for children younger than 5 if COVID-19 rates remain low over the next two weeks, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

“We want to see our babies’ faces,” Adams said during a press conference at City Hall with health officials and City Council members, adding the change will take effect on April 4th.

He prefaced his remarks by saying the city was currently at a low risk for COVID-19, based on the city’s color-coded alert system which was inspired by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adams said the mandate would only be lifted if the conditions remain that way. According to the latest CDC data, which is based on reporting from the New York City health department, the city’s seven-day case average rose above 1,000 on Monday for the first time since late February.

The decision comes as the mayor faces pressure to lift mask mandates for the youngest children, after removing similar measures in public schools for kids older than 5 earlier this month. At the same time, an omicron subvariant called BA.2 is growing in prominence statewide. New York Health officials said Monday that it now accounts for about 40% of sequenced cases. About three weeks ago, BA.2 only amounted to 13% of cases.

When Adams dropped masks in public schools, he said at the time that he would revisit the rule for younger children since they are not eligible to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The current mask mandate applies only to children between 2 and 4 in schools and childcare settings.

While some approached the lifting of restrictions with unease, the exception left some parents of younger children angry. They have staged protests at City Hall and his press conferences in recent weeks, demanding that the mayor remove the mandate for all children.

Last Thursday, Adams was met with one group of parents outside a bar he was visiting as part of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. “I got this, I’ll take care of this,” he said. “There will be no masks.”