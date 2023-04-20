New York City mayors are expected to lean aggressively on White House leaders when it comes to advocating for local aid.

But Mayor Eric Adams’ rebuke of President Joe Biden on Wednesday was nonetheless a remarkable tongue-lashing of the commander-in-chief by a member of his own party — especially one who once called himself the “Biden of Brooklyn.”

The remark that the White House has “failed” New York City reflects Adams’ frustration with a lack of federal resources to address a surge of migrants pouring into the city from the southern border. It also comes a week before the mayor is expected to release his executive budget, which he said must account for the city’s financial predicament.

“This is one of the largest humanitarian crises that this city has ever experienced. It will impact every service in the city,” Adams said. “Why isn’t every elected official in Washington, D.C. asking the national government, ‘Why are you doing this to New York?’"

The mayor’s direct criticism of the president suggests a new front in his effort to get Washington to pay attention to a simmering crisis his administration says will cost the city more than $4 billion in shelter, food and other services over the next two years.

By most accounts, Adams has leverage over the president. Biden is expected to announce his re-election campaign and has tapped Adams as a surrogate.

“This is an issue for Joe Biden because you don't want to have a Black Democratic mayor, who leads the biggest city in the country, upset at you for not supporting him,” said Basil Smikle, a former Democratic strategist. “He doesn't want to have Republicans using immigration and using the New York City mayor's words on immigration against him.”

Whether the strategy works may soon become clear. Following Adams' remarks, a spokesperson for the White House said the federal government will announce additional migrant funding in the coming weeks.

On Friday, Adams is scheduled to travel to Washington and meet with federal officials about the migrant crisis.

Adams’ criticisms on Wednesday were not solely reserved for the president. As the mayor faces a budget battle with the City Council, he also used the moment to strike back at lawmakers who have criticized his decision to make across-the-board cuts to city agencies in the face of a yawning fiscal deficit. Moments before the press conference began, he was interrupted by protesters who called on him to renew funding for libraries, schools and safety net services.