An effort to clear hundreds of homeless encampments across New York City has resulted in only five individuals accepting beds at a city shelter, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday.

The city has so far removed 239 out of 244 encampment sites located mostly in Manhattan, according to city officials.

Adams said that while the number of those who had accepted shelter was low, he was hopeful they would rise over time as city workers establish trust with homeless individuals. The latest encampment removal began on March 18th. The mayor said he didn’t have a total count of the number of people the city had contacted who’d lived in encampments.

He cited a similar effort on the city subway system, which began in February, that has since resulted in more than 300 people accepting shelter and city services.

“When we did the transit initiative, we had only 22 people that accepted services,” Adams said, during a press conference at City Hall. “We are rebuilding trust in the city.”

Details about the initiative come as the mayor faces sharp criticism from advocates who say that policing and removing encampments is inhumane and only serves to scatter homeless people to other sites. Adams is not the first mayor to conduct this type of sweep. Under Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city also targeted encampments, with about 150 sweeps a week in the last six months of 2021, according to data obtained through Freedom of Information Requests by the Safety Net Project of the Urban Justice Center.

Standing under the municipal rotunda, the mayor was flanked by nearly a dozen city officials — including NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell — whose agencies have been involved in removing homeless encampments.

New York City has roughly 48,000 people living in shelters, while roughly 2,400 are living on the street, according to recent city data.

But Adams has been defiant, saying he’s fixing government “dysfunction” that has failed New Yorkers by allowing them to live on the streets in squalor. He made a similar argument on Tuesday when he announced the rollout of 350 new shelter beds.

On Wednesday, the mayor spoke to reporters surrounded by blown-up photographs, showing a before and after shot of an encampment that had been cleared away. Another showed hundreds of scattered hypodermic needles.

“Is this dignity?” he said, referring to the photo.