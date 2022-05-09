He flew across the country last week to Los Angeles, where he spoke on a panel about “digital transformation.” In April, he went to Washington D.C. for the GridIron Dinner, a black-tie affair for political insiders. And in March, he made a one-day jaunt to Miami for a cryptocurrency conference followed by trips to Chicago and New Orleans to talk about public safety.

Four months into office, Mayor Eric Adams has embraced a rising national profile with several notable trips outside New York City. In the mayor’s words, his travel is all part of the job as an ambassador for the city.

"I'm going to criss-cross the globe and show people our product," he told reporters last week.

But his penchant for leaving town has lately spurred accusations that he is absent too often during a critical period in the city’s recovery. COVID-19 cases continue to rise—the city officially entered a higher risk level last week—and a continued string of high-profile crimes have made for concerning headlines.

The criticism has put the mayor on the defensive. On Monday, Adams himself referred to the scrutiny during an appearance with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is visiting New York City in part to promote tourism to his city.

“You know, here in New York when I leave the city, they criticize me,” he said to Khan. “Probably in London, they encourage you to explore.”

He then added, “If you are a mayor that only stands on your block, you're not going to solve the problems of the globe.”