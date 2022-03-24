New York City Mayor Eric Adams is lifting a vaccine mandate for professional athletes and performers, he announced Thursday, drawing ire from public sector unions whose members were fired after not getting their shots.

The new rules, first reported by Politico, will allow unvaccinated Mets and Yankees players back onto the field ahead of opening day on April 7 — including slugger Aaron Judge, who has dodged questions about his vaccination status. It also means Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who was barred from playing home games due to the city mandate, could be back on the court at Barclays Center. The announcement Thursday continues Adams’ push to lift pandemic restrictions as a way of boosting the city’s economic engine.

“Today, the decision we’re making, we’re not making it loosely, haphazardly,” Adams said at a press conference at CitiField in Queens. “We’re not doing it because there are pressures to do it. We’re doing it because the city has to function.”

Last year, former Mayor Bill de Blasio and his health officials issued a series of separate orders which, over time, escalated the vaccination requirements for public employees, then patrons of indoor businesses like sports fans and, ultimately in December, all private employees. Separately at the end of 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul also released a vaccine-or-mask mandate for indoor spaces.

Hochul rolled back her restrictions in early March as the wave of omicron infections started to subside, and Adams began doing the same shortly afterward. He removed rules for both schools and business patrons in early March — but left the workplace vaccine mandates in place for both public and private employees.

That meant unvaccinated players like Irving were still barred from playing on their home courts while out-of-town opponents could participate without their shots. Irving said last October that he objected to people “losing jobs to mandates" and said he was "standing with all those that believe what is right."

Officials Thursday said the new policy ends a confusing loophole in the vaccine rules.

But unions representing public workers who faced suspensions and terminations over the vaccine mandate for city employees quickly decried Adams’ decision as hypocritical. An estimated 1,430 city workers have been fired for failing to get their COVID shots, according to City Hall.