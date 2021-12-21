Mayor-elect Eric Adams said Tuesday he will cancel his inauguration in the face of a startling rise in coronavirus infections driven largely by the omicron variant.

Adams had originally intended to hold his inauguration indoors at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre, bucking the tradition of having the ceremony outside on the steps of City Hall. He had planned to share the ceremony with incoming City Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The plans appeared increasingly risky as restaurants, Broadway theaters, sporting events and offices close amid the latest surge in cases.

"I don’t need an inauguration. I’m going to speak with Brad and Jumaane and say it’s best for us to forego an inauguration because we don’t want to put our people in a dangerous situation," Adams told reporters Tuesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said New Yorkers should expect a dramatic spike in infections over the next several weeks and urged the elderly and vulnerable to avoid large gatherings.

In a follow-up statement released by his office, Adams, Williams and Lander said the event would be postponed to a later date.

Adams has, in recent days, hinted that he might change his plans and the ceremony was not important to him.

“I'm ready to get to work,” he said Monday. “This is just a celebration for the people who have sacrificed so much, this is not for me.”

Adams, currently the Brooklyn borough president, drew media attention for sleeping on a mattress in Borough Hall during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and, apparently, throughout much of his mayoral campaign.

On Monday he said, “All I need is to move my mattress to Gracie Mansion.”

On Tuesday, he reiterated those sentiments.

"I don’t need an inauguration, all I need is a mattress and a floor to execute being the mayor of the city of New York," he said.