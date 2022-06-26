Mayor Eric Adams said the city would increase pedestrian spaces along a stretch of Broadway where a yellow cab driver struck six people last week – while stopping short of a more far-reaching ban on driving pushed by some activists.

In a press release on Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams announced a “proposed reimagination and redesign” of the famed thoroughfare between 25th and 32nd Street.

The plan would involve an immediate – but temporary – two block expansion of the Open Street between 27th and 29th Street, as well as an accelerated timeline for adding bike lanes and loading zones between Herald and Madison Square.

“There is no more iconic street in this city than Broadway — both our small and large businesses sit on it, our tourism and entertainment hubs move through it, and millions of pedestrians walk on it every day,” Adams said. “So I completely reject the idea that people will inevitably be injured or killed by vehicles on this very street.”