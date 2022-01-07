Philip Banks III, a former NYPD chief who resigned amid controversy, will become the city’s new deputy mayor of public safety, a spokesman for the mayor’s office confirmed.

The deputy mayor of public safety will be tasked with coordinating public safety strategies and responses among all city agencies. The role is considered to be one of the most critical for the Eric Adams administration, which has pledged to focus on reducing crime as a way of helping the city’s economic recovery.

The appointment was revealed in a Daily News op-ed published Friday morning and written by Banks, who sought to address criticism over his alleged involvement in a 2014 corruption case. Although Banks was never charged with a crime, he was described by federal prosecutors as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in a bribery scandal that extended to Mayor Bill de Blasio and several high-ranking police officials.

“I still want to serve,” Banks wrote. “But as I take on a new role as deputy mayor for public safety, I owe it to New Yorkers, and to our new Mayor Eric Adams, to answer some questions that have been raised about me.”

He added that it was “100% false” that he had ever traded favors as an NYPD official. Still, he apologized for his association with two of the de Blasio donors who were ultimately convicted, Jona Rechnitz and Jeremy Reichberg. They were later found to have provided gifts and cash to high-ranking officials.

As the department's highest ranking uniformed member, Banks received between $250,000 and $500,000 from the real estate firm owned by Rechnitz, according to financial disclosure firms. Federal prosecutors said that Banks received a “luxury tour” of Israel with the fraudsters, along with expensive meals, sports tickets, and cash disguised as investments.