New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced $50 million in new funding for a child care initiative as the issue has emerged as one of the latest political pressure points around the state.

Adams pledged $50 million over four years at the annual Robin Hood benefit Monday night, building on momentum from a recently passed state budget that allocated $7 billion for child care over a similar four-year period. Robin Hood has pledged an additional $50 million in philanthropic funding for the initiative. The announcement was first reported by Politico.

"Investing in childcare is a down payment on progress and the future of our kids. We need to get New Yorkers back to work and lower the cost of childcare — both of which will uplift families and remove the obstacles that are holding too many parents back,” Adams said in a statement.

The city’s share will be sourced from federal and state block grants, according to City Hall.

The push seeks to widen the reach of services to current childcare deserts. Funds may also be put toward developing service options for parents with non-traditional working schedules, and toward addressing some of the broader issues that have long plagued the under-resourced industry: sweeping site closures and low wages for workers.

The child care debate took center stage in Albany in the months leading up to the state budget, which was passed last month. The final outcome came above Gov. Kathy Hochul’s initial pitch of $1.4 billion, a figure advocates balked at as a minimal investment to address a growing crisis.