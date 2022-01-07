Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday a new plan to address subway crime and homelessness with more police.

Despite echoes of the Cuomo-era playbook, which saw police as the solution for tackling the issue of the homeless in the subway system, they said their approach, one that includes teams of outreach workers and more housing options, will be different.

“This is where you don’t need to be siloed or have turf battles, you team together, that’s how it works,” Hochul said Thursday. “That’s what’s been missing.”

Further details of the plan were scant: City officials didn't immediately provide the number of officers involved. The governor will issue a request for proposals for organizations that can address mental health and homeless issues. She also touted her State of the State goal: To build 100,000 affordable housing units and 10,000 supportive housing units in the next five years.

Adams said he will deploy "hundreds" of police officers to both target high crime subway stations, and also send officers who regularly patrol above ground, to also travel underground and ride the trains.

“When you walk through that train and the public sees you they feel the level of confidence that the system is a safe place to be,” Adams said.

At the same time, he insisted police are not being sent to harass the homeless.