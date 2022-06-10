Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Council on Friday agreed on a $101 billion budget that they said would cushion the blow of the pandemic on the most vulnerable New Yorkers through an expansion of the summer youth jobs program, childcare for low-income families and investments in new programs like universal dyslexia screening in schools and correctional facilities.

Buoyed by better-than-expected income tax revenues, the spending plan added $1.6 billion to the city’s general reserve fund as insurance against what the mayor said could be rockier financial times ahead.

The mayor announced the handshake deal, which took the form of a hug, alongside Speaker Adrienne Adams before the steps of the City Hall Rotunda. The annual custom is the last step to finalizing the budget, which typically takes place on the last day of June. That’s followed by the members officially adopting the budget to take effect July 1st.

The agreement added about $1 billion more than what the mayor proposed in his executive budget. Budget details will be available next week, but one contentious issue that did not appear to be resolved was the funding of public schools.

Public school principals have expressed worries over cuts due to lower enrollment. For the last two years, the city used stimulus money to keep schools’ funding consistent despite pandemic-era enrollment declines — meaning their budgets did not shrink even though they were serving fewer students than before. New York City public schools have lost around 50,000 students during the last two years, according to the Department of Education.

“We had a major drop in student population in our Department of Education,” the mayor said when asked about the cuts shortly after the budget announcement. “We're not cutting, we are adjusting the amount based on the student population.”

Adams had proposed reducing individual school budgets facing enrollment declines by a total of $215 million. He warned the lower enrollment could result in less federal funding, but said schools would still receive the amount of funding they are entitled to under the city’s fair student funding formula. Critics have said the formula does not allocate enough to students with extra needs.

Still, officials with the Adams administration have promised to soften the blow of the budget reductions based on enrollment by using federal stimulus funds over the next two years and then phasing in the funding reductions to schools with lower enrollment.

Many parents and educators lobbied for Adams to reverse the cuts, saying that, given the academic disruption and mental health strain of the pandemic, students need the resources more than ever.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander criticized the cuts in a press release, saying that the DOE still has several billions of dollars in unspent federal stimulus funding.