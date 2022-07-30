It was a sudden change of policy from City Hall.

At 12:22 p.m. on Friday, Emma Vadehra, chief operating officer at the New York City Department of Education, sent a note to school principals and superintendents informing them that they would lose access to the department’s online budgeting application known as Galaxy, which allows principals to hire staff, purchase supplies and manage their school budgets.

A week earlier, a New York Supreme Court judge had granted a temporary restraining order against the education department that prevents it from implementing planned cuts to school budgets – estimated by the city comptroller to be over $370 million – in response to a lawsuit brought by a group of parents and teachers who claim the way the cuts were voted into the city’s budget violated state law.

Vadehra’s message to school administrators stated that the city’s legal counsel had advised that access to the budget tool be cut off, in order to abide by the judge’s order. Opponents, including the plaintiffs’ attorney in the lawsuit, disagreed with that interpretation.

One city principal, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the press, told Gothamist that the lack of access to the Galaxy application would create “huge issues” for principals who are currently busy planning for the coming school year.

“They’re punishing schools and making it harder to prep for the academic year,” the principal said.

But by 9:51 p.m. that same day – last night – the Adams administration had reversed course.