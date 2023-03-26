Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City Saturday morning and charged with assaulting a 30-year-old woman, police said.

Cops responded to a call from inside a Chelsea apartment near W. 22nd St. and Eighth Ave. around 11 a.m. over a domestic dispute, according to an NYPD spokesperson. Officials said the woman told police she was assaulted by the "Creed III" star.

“Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without further incident,” said the police spokesperson. “The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors faces charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, police said.

Carrie Gordon, a representative for Majors, told NPR: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Majors's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement the actor is not only innocent, but "provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," said Chaudhry. "This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said Majors was released without bail. He was arraigned Saturday night on complaints of striking the woman’s face “with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

“The defendant [Majors] put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” court records allege.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 8.

Along with his role in "Creed III," Majors also stars in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Both films were released in theaters this year.

He’s also known for his leading role in the 2019 independent film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

This story was updated with a statement from Majors's attorney.