Frank R. James, the alleged gunman who shot ten people aboard a Brooklyn subway this week, was ordered held without bail Thursday, after prosecutors warned the 62-year-old posed a "severe and ongoing danger to the community."

James appeared in Brooklyn Federal Court to face charges of terrorism on mass transit, one day after he was arrested in the East Village. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

His attorney, Mia Eisner, waived his right to bail and requested a psychiatric evaluation. He will be detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, roughly half a mile from where Tuesday’s mass shooting unfolded.

James was arrested Wednesday, after telling an NYPD tip line that he could be found outside an East Village McDonald’s, according to a senior law enforcement source.

In a memo prior to the hearing, prosecutors warned that James had a “stockpile of weapons and other dangerous items stored in various locations that he controls,” including a high-capacity rifle magazine at his previous apartment in Philadelphia and a propane tank inside his U-Haul truck discovered in South Brooklyn.

“The defendant’s attack was premeditated, carefully planned, and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik told Judge Roanne L. Mann at the hearing.

Read the full complaint here: