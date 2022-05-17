The man charged with the mass shooting in Buffalo that targeted Black New Yorkers also mentioned Hasidic neighborhoods in New York and New Jersey in his 180-page screed.
Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn and Jersey City were referenced in what appears to be a screenshot of a story first published on the site American Free Press in 2020, an anti-semitic blog founded by “one of the most influential American anti-Semitic propagandists of the past 50 years,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.
While the document outlined meticulous details for the stated goal of killing, “as many blacks as possible” in Buffalo, it also calls for the death of George Soros and is filled with anti-semitic tropes and slurs. But the accused killer didn't identify detailed plans to target Jewish neighborhoods. A spokesperson for the NYPD said there was no specific threat to New York City stemming from Saturday’s attack but that counterterrorism and patrol resources had been shifted to certain locations with “major houses of worship in communities of color.”
Likewise, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said the city had ramped up police presence in neighborhoods with Black and Jewish residents in the aftermath of the Buffalo attack.
“Not because of any particular threat, but we want to make sure that people see the visible police presence, they feel safe. They know that we’re here,” he said. “And you’re always conscious of copycats.”
Rabbi David Niederman, with the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, said the Buffalo attack made him think immediately of a targeted attack at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City in 2019 where six people were killed.
“We live in such a frightening moment,” he said. “We should not be prisoners in our own home being afraid to go to the supermarket in broad daylight.”
Niederman said he wasn’t surprised to learn that the shooter professed anti-semitic ideals.
“Hate … doesn’t have boundaries [on] whom they hate. They hate Jews they hate Blacks, people of color, anybody who is different,” he said. “We are with the Black community … wrapping around our arms [around] each other.”
Authorities notified Sheriff Michael Mastronardy that the two Ocean County towns of Lakewood and Toms River were mentioned in the screed, according to Patch. Those portions of the document were first reported by the Lakewood Scoop.
Hate crimes in New York City are on the rise against Jewish New Yorkers. Last month, Ocean County resident Dion Marsh, 27, was charged with federal hate crimes for deliberately running over three Jewish men with a car in a day-long rampage.
The gunman’s 180-page diatribe is a regurgitation of racist memes, eugenicist thinking and the white supremacist conspiracy theory of “replacement” that non-white people are replacing whites — an ideology echoed by some Republican lawmakers, such as Rep. Elise Stefanik from upstate New York, according to reporting by The New York Times.
Experts say it’s the type of ideology that undergirds violence like the 2015 attack at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina; the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh; and now the Buffalo supermarket murders. Among the victims of the latest attack were a civil rights activist, a jitney driver and a security guard, among others.
Payton Gendron, 18, was arrested at the scene and was facing hate crimes charges for the attack.