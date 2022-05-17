The man charged with the mass shooting in Buffalo that targeted Black New Yorkers also mentioned Hasidic neighborhoods in New York and New Jersey in his 180-page screed.

Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn and Jersey City were referenced in what appears to be a screenshot of a story first published on the site American Free Press in 2020, an anti-semitic blog founded by “one of the most influential American anti-Semitic propagandists of the past 50 years,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

While the document outlined meticulous details for the stated goal of killing, “as many blacks as possible” in Buffalo, it also calls for the death of George Soros and is filled with anti-semitic tropes and slurs. But the accused killer didn't identify detailed plans to target Jewish neighborhoods. A spokesperson for the NYPD said there was no specific threat to New York City stemming from Saturday’s attack but that counterterrorism and patrol resources had been shifted to certain locations with “major houses of worship in communities of color.”

Likewise, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said the city had ramped up police presence in neighborhoods with Black and Jewish residents in the aftermath of the Buffalo attack.

“Not because of any particular threat, but we want to make sure that people see the visible police presence, they feel safe. They know that we’re here,” he said. “And you’re always conscious of copycats.”

Rabbi David Niederman, with the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, said the Buffalo attack made him think immediately of a targeted attack at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City in 2019 where six people were killed.

“We live in such a frightening moment,” he said. “We should not be prisoners in our own home being afraid to go to the supermarket in broad daylight.”

Niederman said he wasn’t surprised to learn that the shooter professed anti-semitic ideals.

“Hate … doesn’t have boundaries [on] whom they hate. They hate Jews they hate Blacks, people of color, anybody who is different,” he said. “We are with the Black community … wrapping around our arms [around] each other.”