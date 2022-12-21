Frank James, the man accused of opening fire on a packed subway car in Brooklyn in the spring, is expected to plead guilty before a federal judge, his attorneys said in a court filing Wednesday.

James is facing a slate of terrorism and firearm-related charges over a mass shooting on a Manhattan-bound N train in April, as it pulled into the station in Sunset Park during the morning commuter rush.

James had previously pleaded not guilty in May.

“Mr. James has advised undersigned counsel that he wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment,” the letter from James’ attorneys reads. “If the court is available, we wish to proceed during the first week of January 2023.”

James’ attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ten people were shot, but all survived. Another 20 were injured.

James is facing 10 counts for each person who received gunshot wounds from the attack, with the final count being a firearms violation. His plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice declined to comment.