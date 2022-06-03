Measures providing greater protections for abortion providers were among the flurry of last-minute health bills passed by New York lawmakers late this week.

But other significant measures did not survive the final legislative session, including a proposal to legalize safe injection facilities for preventing drug overdoses.

Such facilities are showing promise in New York City, where the two currently operated by the nonprofit OnPoint NYC have intervened in more than 300 potentially fatal overdoses so far and served around 1,200 participants.

A bill to cap the cost of insulin also ultimately failed, but the Legislature was able to push through new requirements related to covered health benefits and patient cost sharing, despite pushback from insurance lobbyists.