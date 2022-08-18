New York state lawmakers took major steps this spring to ensure abortion access, as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down protections at the federal level — including a strengthened requirement that health insurance plans pay for the procedure without shifting any costs to patients.

But some residents are now learning those reproductive benefits may not be covered if their employer is headquartered out of state — or if their health plan falls under federal jurisdiction rather than New York's rules. These exceptions are coming into focus for some as abortion access faces greater uncertainty in a post-Roe v. Wade world and as reproductive health benefits gain more influence over people’s employment decisions. The rise of remote work further complicates the benefits landscape.

While recently examining her employee health plan, Rachael, a nonprofit worker living in Brooklyn, noticed her plan explicitly states abortions are not covered, except in extreme circumstances — such as an ectopic pregnancy, in which a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus, or a situation that “places the woman in danger of death or a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function.”

“How can I be living in Brooklyn and have health insurance that doesn't cover an abortion unless the life of the mother is at risk?” Rachael wondered. “I would have never expected that to be something that I would deal with in New York City.”

Rachael asked that her last name and the name of her employer be withheld for fear of professional consequences.

Despite the state’s efforts to ensure that abortion is included in regular insurance coverage, not all New Yorkers benefit. Some are enrolled in health plans that are not regulated by state law, and coverage under those plans can vary.

That includes the so-called “self-insured” plans provided by many large employers. About 60% of New Yorkers who are insured through the private sector are enrolled in those types of plans, which are subject to federal rather than state regulations.

Rachael’s case is different, though. She works for a small nonprofit that is based in New York City but outsources the administration of its benefits to a company called Insperity, which is based in Texas.

On its website, the company advertises its ability to help small employers get a better deal on health insurance by becoming a “co-employer” — an arrangement in which Insperity essentially adopts an organization’s employees as its own. Rachael says that’s the arrangement Insperity has with her organization.