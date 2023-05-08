Local officials are bracing themselves for a new wave of asylum seekers to arrive in the city as a pandemic-era border policy is set to expire Thursday, which could potentially send additional migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. It's been about a year since officials in border states began busing migrants to largely Democratic cities in the north, including into New York City. The arrival of over 60,800 people has strained the city's shelter system and could cost over $4 billion, while also raising concerns over access to resources available to other New Yorkers. Several city lawmakers and non-profit providers who spoke with Gothamist describe chaos and confusion when it comes to the Mayor Eric Adams administration’s handling of the first wave of asylum seekers as the city enters year two of the mass migration. They say that’s left them and volunteers already stretched-thin to pick up the slack, with little coordination or transparency from the administration, as many migrants remain stranded in temporary facilities without laundry or cooking appliances. This comes as Adams has repeatedly warned that the situation is unsustainable and is expected to cost the city billions of dollars, testing the limits of a sanctuary city and its safety net programs. When asked about the city’s plans for the expected influx in the coming weeks, officials’ approach appeared unchanged from last fall: they said they were still scrambling to find more space to house people.



“We're reacting to what's happening instead of really preparing for what's to come and then setting up systems long-term. because we don't see this ending anytime soon,” said Theodore Moore, policy lead of New York Immigration Coalition. Last week, buses with migrants began arriving again at the Port Authority Bus Terminal after a months-long lull. Inside a gated-off quadrant of the foyer, National Guard officers hauled cases of water bottles, while volunteers handed out takeout containers of food, bags of clothes and toiletries to dozens of new arrivals. “We're just trying to catch up here,” said Manuel Castro, the commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, who was greeting newcomers at the Port Authority Wednesday morning. “It's quite difficult to catch your breath when you continue to receive people, especially in this way,” he added. Absent federal intervention, which Adams has intensified his ongoing pleas for, the city is hamstrung in how it can respond, relying on over 120 hotels as emergency shelters and a coterie of good samaritans and non profits that have been leading the charge to find the cash-strapped newcomers extra resources like clothing, job training and legal help. Caring for the new arrivals is estimated to cost the city over $4 billion through next May, leading the mayor to ring fiscal alarm bells.

The Adams administration acknowledges the need to escape emergency mode, releasing a “blueprint” in early March with next steps to move the city into “steady state operations.” Mayoral spokesperson Kate Smart also pointed to steps it’s already taken to do so, like its plan to enroll and integrate new migrant students, launched last year, and shrink the ballooning shelter population. But some of the key strategies in its recent blueprint, like a new agency focused on the response and a 24/7 arrival center, have yet to materialize – and it remains unclear when they will. When asked on Wednesday about critics’ concerns on the city’s response and what else the city was doing to prepare for the expected influx, besides looking for hotels, Castro blamed the federal government. “We need to have a short term and longer term strategy,” he said. “On the short term, it's been quite difficult to really make sure that we're meeting this humanitarian crisis.” A strained system Rev. Terry Troia vividly remembers the day in April of last year when an asylum seeker family crossed the threshold of the Reformed Church of Huguenot Park in Staten Island where she was delivering a sermon, months before the buses of asylum seekers began arriving from Texas at a steady place. Their arrival surprised Troia, whose nonprofit Project Hospitality now operates a shelter for asylum seekers in a hotel near Freshkills Park. “They were not assigned to us by the city of New York. They did not come to stay in a hotel in Staten Island,” she said. “Someone had taken them in and put them up in a basement.” Since that spring, more than 60,800 asylum seekers have arrived in the city and been offered a place to stay, according to the mayor’s office. About 37,500 are currently staying in New York City shelters — close to triple the shelter count last September. Without the tools to move into longer-term homes — like work permits, access to housing vouchers — the new arrivals have pushed the city’s already-struggling shelter system past its limits, the mayor and other city officials say. “Every service in the city is going to be impacted by the asylum seeker crisis,” Adams repeated in an April press conference calling for federal intervention. “Every service.” "What's next? Without working papers and the ability to access housing?” said Council Oversight Committee Chair Gale Brewer, who has worked closely on fielding new migrants’ concerns. “I don't know where they’re going to go…how long they're going to last in these hotels." As of May 4, there are more than 77,400 New Yorkers living in homeless shelters — plus nearly 10,000 people living in the city’s Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers (HERRCs), large-scale specialized shelters for newly arrived migrants that offer onsite medical care, among other services. A year prior, about 46,000 New Yorkers were sleeping in shelters, according to city data.

The increase in emergency shelters and other asylee resources is expected to cost $1.4 billion by the end of June, according to the Office of Management and Budget. If asylum seekers continue to arrive at the same rate, the office projects the city will spend more than twice that amount in the next year. “No municipality can absorb this kind of cost without cracking,” said OMB director Jacques Jiha at an April press conference.