Holman explained why it’s important for parents to address the event, rather than to downplay or ignore it, unless a child raises the issue. She offered different conversational tips based on the age of the child and advice for parents seeking ways to cope.

The conversation is available below. It has been lightly edited for clarity.

Sean Carson: Dr. Holman, an audience member named Fred Lassen said his second-grader had to shelter in place, but that his kid wasn’t told the reason why. Should he even bring it up at all? Why is it important to raise this conversation about such a scary topic with a kid?

Alison Holman: There are several important factors to consider when you're trying to help a kid deal with these kinds of things.

One of them is that it’s best for the primary caregiver to be the person to inform the child. And when doing so, it's really important that the caregiver project confidence and be a role model for the child to help their ability to regulate their emotions.

It's unfortunate that the child had to shelter in place without knowing anything about it. That creates a lot of uncertainty and ambiguity that I think would not be good for a person of any age, but in particular for a child who feels that they are relying on the adults around them to keep them safe.

A primary caregiver should also try to place it in a broader context as well. The media shows things, and it seems like those things may be more frequent than they actually are. The true risk for you is very low. Reassure them in this way, and tell them that you're going to do everything you can to keep them safe.

Finally, the other thing I would recommend is that parents don't let their kids get engaged with any “doomscrolling” on social media. It's important not to let people overdo the media because that's really bad for your anxiety and for stress symptoms.

Yeah, it's a lesson for us. Another one of our audience members, Emily Brown of Brooklyn, said that when they spoke to their 7-year-old and 9-year-old about the attack yesterday, they framed the shooter as being “a jerk,” rather than “a guy on the loose,” to reduce the fear factor.

What do you think about that? What are some other strategies for talking to kids about scary subjects?

It's probably good not to say that the person is still on the loose because that would probably raise somebody's anxiety. How you want to describe the person is another question. I'm not sure if there's any specific research that tells us what the best way is to talk about the shooter per se.