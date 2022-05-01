Abdoul Bouda was searching for a stranger.

As he stared at his tablet that was issued by New York City Test & Trace Corps, he regarded the name and address for the mystery woman, but knew the phone number was out of date. The corps had already attempted to reach her.

So he tried the door of her apartment building in the Pelham Bay neighborhood of the Bronx. It swung open, unlocked.

“We are lucky that this is open,” Bouda said. “Usually we need to knock and ask for permission.”

Bouda wandered through the maze-like, dimly lit hall until he found the woman’s door. He rang the bell and identified himself. The woman cracked the door open. She was masked up and visibly exhausted. Her voice quavered as she spoke, raspy with coughing. A scruffy shih tzu stood behind her legs, eyeing the contact tracers with suspicion.

It was an awkward but necessary moment — one familiar to members of the Test & Trace Corps. The people Bouda and his colleagues visit in person are often the COVID afflicted who need their attention the most. It might be because of a language barrier or limited access to technology like smartphones or broadband internet. Or their chaotic work schedule makes it hard to book resources like testing appointments online or by phone.

Since New York City Health + Hospitals launched the corps in June 2020, its members have visited more than 200,000 COVID patients and their close contacts at home. They’ve spoken with them in more than 40 different languages (Bouda speaks three himself.). They’ve set people up with dog walkers, grocery delivery, cell phones and beds in isolation hotels.