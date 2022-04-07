This past weekend, Brooklyn birders spotted a New York first: a zone-tailed hawk, a rare raptor typically seen only in the southwestern U.S. or Central and South America.

State-first sightings are a big deal to birders, and this one set the avian world atwitter. But to some, this record was expected. Hawkwatchers from Virginia to Nova Scotia have observed a zone-tailed hawk in four of the last eight years. It’s hard to say how many individual birds these records represent, but the species has been expanding its range in North America over the last 30 years, according to Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

On April 2nd, a group of bird-watchers congregated along one of Green-Wood Cemetery’s tree-lined streets — the graveyard is popular with quiet-seeking birders. They spotted a flock of raptors, including turkey vultures, one of the cemetery’s resident red-tailed hawks and a bird that looked like a cross between the two. The mysterious visitor had a hawk’s outline and a turkey vulture’s coloration of black with pale wing feathers. The group began snapping pictures.

Puzzled, Brooklyn birder Angela Panetta immediately messaged a photo of the bird to her friends and passed it through a bird identification app. The app suggested zone-tailed hawk. Once the friends realized what it was, they sent back expletives — it was definitely a zone-tailed hawk.

“I started freaking out,” Panetta said. “Being a beginner birder, I never thought I would be one of the people who saw something that’s never been reported in the state before.”

The bird departed quickly, chased away by one of the cemetery’s resident red-tailed hawks before heading across the New York Harbor, where a Staten Island birder also spotted it. No one has seen the hawk since, and it likely migrated northward, as a zone-tailed hawk acting normally in its usual range would.