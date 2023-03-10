One New Yorker tried to file a noise complaint about their refrigerator. Another wanted to know how to boil a live chicken. Others asked if they could claim their pets as dependents on their tax returns, or what to do when a live goat was chained inside their apartment stairwell.

In 20 years of operation, New York City’s 311 line has fielded 525 million service requests, according to a report released this week by City Hall to mark the milestone anniversary for the popular city service. Most of the calls were routine complaints about noisy neighbors, heating outages or parking tickets.

But from time to time New Yorkers called in with perplexing problems in need of a solution.

“A raccoon is eating lasagna on my porch,” a 2014 caller told a 311 operator.

In 2018, someone reported their neighbor “for waving to everyone on the block.”

Just last year, a resident inquired if they could “spray the trees so the leaves stop falling?”

It’s unclear if or how 311 operators were able to resolve their concerns.

Over its two decade history, calls to the hotline spiked after citywide events: an MTA strike in 2005, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. More than 3.5 million service requests came in after a historic 2010 blizzard that dumped more than 20 inches across the boroughs – the most calls in history.

During its first year of operation in 2003, 4.5 million callers used 311, or an average of about 15,000 calls a day. Last year, the line was contacted 35 million times over the app, online, calls and texts, with more than 95,993 requests daily.