Rana Abdelhamid was running for Congress for more than a year.

The community organizer, activist and first-time candidate was mounting a progressive challenge against an incumbent, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, whose district for more than 30 years included the East Side of Manhattan, a portion of western Queens and northern Brooklyn.

Abdelhamid, 29, built momentum on the left as she sought the Democratic nomination in the 12th Congressional District. She was backed early by the Justice Democrats, the same organization that successfully supported Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman when they ousted longtime incumbents. She raised nearly $1 million in campaign funds, amassed a growing list of supporters and was running a serious campaign aimed at engaging more immigrants and working-class voters with the electoral process.

Then came the state’s turbulent redistricting process.

In the final version of the maps drawn by a court-appointed special master this month, the 12th Congressional District is now based solely in Manhattan. Abdelhamid’s home in western Queens, which includes an Egyptian, Arab and Muslim community, was entirely removed from the district. It is now divided between two progressive powerhouses: Ocasio-Cortez in 14th Congressional District to the north, and Rep. Nydia Velázquez in 7th Congressional District to the south.

Last Wednesday, joined by her parents and campaign’s inner circle at the Omonia Cafe in Astoria, over frothy cups of cappuccino and black coffee, Abdelhamid reached a stinging realization: she needed to suspend her campaign. The lines changed in the 12th Congressional District so radically that she saw no path to represent her own community, despite months of work leading up to this point.

She planned to formally announce her decision on Tuesday.

While much media attention has focused on how the new lines for the 12th Congressional District have set up a fierce primary between Maloney and Rep. Jerrold Nadler — both senior members of the New York delegation — the fallout in the highly criticized redistricting process has created an unwinnable course for an upstart candidate such as Abdelhamid, who is suddenly drawn out of a district she sought to represent.

“I think a lot of the people who have been brought into this, who have not been involved with the electoral process, are kind of like, ‘Is this real? Like, how is this happening?’” Abdelhamid told Gothamist during an interview at the same cafe, a day after she made her decision. “It just feels so undemocratic.”

From organizer to candidate

“We always knew that redistricting was going to be a wild card in this race,” said Waleed Shahid, a spokesperson for the Justice Democrats. “But we still took a chance on Rana because she is a New York community organizer and leader that deserved to be invested in.”

As the daughter of Egyptian immigrants whose family lost their Halaal grocery store and deli in Astoria due to rising rents in late 2002 and into 2003, Shahid said the Justice Democrats saw Abdelhamid’s experience as the “quintessential New York story.” It stood in stark contrast to Maloney, who was often more associated with the wealthier Upper East Side portions of the district.

Abdelhamid’s campaign promoted deep investments in public housing and NYCHA; a model of community care that aimed to address poverty and economic insecurity through intervention programs that would also promote public safety and mental health; and the history-making potential of her campaign: she would be the first Muslim woman from New York City, and the first Egyptian in the country, to serve in Congress.

While the Egyptian community had a clear presence in the 12th Congressional District before the new maps, it’s difficult to quantify the size of the voting base, particularly along Steinway Street in Astoria where Egyptian restaurants, Halaal butchers and Hookah bars line the street in a neighborhood known as Little Eygpt. Census data does not capture religion. While Abdelhamid is Muslim, not all Egyptians identify as Muslim.

But Abdelhamid’s campaign was as much about reaching out to immigrants from within her community as it was about making residents at the Queensbridge Houses, the largest public housing development in the country that was once in 12th Congressional District, feel like they had a voice.

“Rana has a personal story of overcoming adversity that is just really inspiring,” said Shahid.

At the age of 16, a man yanked off Abdelhamid’s headscarf and assaulted her in a bias attack. As a black belt in karate, that experience prompted her to start a nonprofit, Malikah, that’s been training young women in self-defense since 2010.