As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is more or less up for grabs. There are 1,000 keys that unlock this one vehicle – which is rumored to be a Chrysler PT Cruiser, though unconfirmed. An untold number of people already have this key. You can purchase one yourself online for $19, then receive tips about the car’s location through a hotline (337-539-4255). Beyond that, the Keys4All concept is simple* enough to anyone who’s ever played "Grand Theft Auto": “If you find the car, it is yours. But if you want to enjoy the fruits of your victory and drive, then you must accept the risk of taking the car out in the world – that another driver-errant may snatch the vehicle out from under you.” So what’s happening here? Is this real or some sort of viral influencer stunt, an Anonymous-style art project, an advertisement for car companies or, worse, crypto? It seems plausible that it is all of these things. What we know is the stunt is the work of MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based collective that seeks to “expose the absurdity of our cultural, political, and monetary systems.” They also seem to be the beneficiaries of said systems, raising at least $11.5 million in outside investment since 2019. Their best-known stunt involved selling customized pairs of Nikes filled with holy water sourced from the River Jordan. In this case, as their manifesto explains, the group is setting its sights on the contradictions within the sharing economy and the primacy of the car as a symbol of American independence: “The car is promiscuous in the way only a body or a home can be. The Key4All car is the uncleaned roadside motel of cars.”

OK, fine. We’re going to try to find the car. Follow along here for updates. *There is actually a lengthy list of terms and conditions, along with pretty significant insurance liabilities, that are worth reading before participation. 12:24 p.m.: In a Lyft now headed to Brooklyn from our SoHo office. I’d hoped to take advantage of this beautiful day and ride a Citi Bike, but it turns out there aren’t any docks in Flatbush. Maybe MSCHF’s next stunt can be expanding bike shares in the boroughs? I’m unsure what my plan is once I get there, considering that I don’t actually have a key to this car. Find someone else who does, I suppose, and coax them into giving me a ride. I just called the hotline — which tells you the vehicle’s current latitude and longitude, along with whether it is moving. It appears to have moved three blocks since I last checked 30 minutes ago. Luckily, it is still not moving. I adjust the Lyft destination slightly, feeling like a character in the movie "Rat Race," with lower, weirder stakes. 1:26 p.m.: OK, I'm in the car. It's a wood-paneled PT Cruiser with fuzzy dice hanging on the rear view. It was parked, as promised, on 92nd Street in East Flatbush. As I approach, it initially seems like there’s no one inside, until a man leaps from the trunk into a crouching position. I jump back, and he smiles at me. A 28-year-old content creator who goes by MiqoSix, he tells me sheepishly that he is filming himself for TikTok.

A musician who goes by the name of MiqoSix found the car in Williamsburg last night. Photo by Jake Offenhartz