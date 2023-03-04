A man in New Jersey has died after a fatal encounter involving police in Paterson, New Jersey, Friday afternoon, according to a press release published by the office of State Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

The press release called the incident an "officer-involved shooting" and did not specify how the officer, or officers, were involved. It also did not state what led to the incident.

The shooting happened at 12:30 p.m. near Mill and Ellison streets in Paterson, according to the information shared by the attorney general's office.

The man, whose name was not shared with the press, was wounded and transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting was made available Friday evening.

The incident comes on the heels of another shooting in the same city where a state trooper was shot in the leg, and is now recovering, though the Attorney General said the two incidents are not connected.