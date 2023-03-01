Ken Lieber used to take the LIRR from Oceanside on Long Island directly into Atlantic Terminal to get to his teaching job in Carroll Gardens. But now, thanks to the LIRR’s new schedules that rolled out this week, he has to transfer at Jamaica station every morning. “I used to rave about my commute and how much I loved it. Now I can no longer say that,” Lieber told Gothamist on Tuesday. “The trains are a lot more crowded, so I’m dealing with being jammed in like a sardine and paying $277 a month for really next to nothing.” The MTA launched its full service for Grand Central Madison on Monday, bringing up to 24 trains per hour into the new station on Manhattan’s East Side set deep beneath Grand Central Terminal. MTA officials said the full launch of the schedules into the new station represents a 40% service boost for the LIRR on weekdays. But it also requires the MTA to move some trains that used to service Penn Station or Atlantic Terminal to the new station, forcing some passengers who used to take direct trains into those stations to transfer at Jamaica. The frustrations were made worse Tuesday morning as a signal problem forced the MTA to redirect some LIRR trains bound for Grand Central to Penn Station.

Tracey Chavis got on a train that was experiencing service issues and left Atlantic Terminal late on her way home Tuesday afternoon. She used to take one train directly to her neighborhood, but now has to transfer at Jamaica. “And guess what, the train going into Queens had already left the [Jamaica] station, so that meant not being able to get on the train for another 20 minutes, so I’m still waiting for the train to go home,” she told Gothamist standing on a train platform at Jamaica. When the trains are on time however, she has to make a mad dash between platforms to make the connection in time — squeezing onto a packed escalator or bolting up the stairs to the mezzanine and walking several tracks over, then back down another set of stairs. “We have two minutes to get all the way over to track 12, which is four tracks over,” she said. “Instead of the track being on the next platform, where we can walk to it, we actually have to run up the escalators or the steps to get to the train, which gives us about two minutes to get there before the doors close,.” Several commuters expressed concern over the hustle required to make transfers. “What if you have health issues? What if you have some issues that don’t allow you to move really fast?” Chavis said.