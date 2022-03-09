New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the removal of the state’s mask mandate on Feb. 9. The move came a couple days after her counterpart in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy, pledged to lift the state requirement for mask wearing in schools and daycares on March 7.

Both decisions featured in a week where a series of Democratic governors began rolling back restrictions due to rapid declines in cases and hospitalizations. But New York City Mayor Eric Adams opted to take a slower, more cautious approach.

In particular, he wanted to see if any case surges happened after the midwinter break, and the city Education Department sent at-home tests to every student to help interrupt such a possibility, as reported by Gothamist's Sophia Chang. Around this time, she and colleague Jessica Gould documented the mixed feelings and confusion that parents were feeling over all the guidance changes.

With pressure mounting as states moved away from federal guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended the month of February by changing how it judges COVID-19 risk for an individual community, swapping out test positivity for hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity. Its new color-coded system still accounts for case rates and provides on-and-off ramps for mask requirements in schools and businesses, the CDC said.

As Jon Campbell reported for Gothamist, Hochul had laid out a strategy and timeline for restoring schools to in-person learning without masks. But the CDC’s pivot, as well as mounting political pressure, expedited her plan. She ended mask mandates for schools on March 2. In New York City, Mayor Adams followed suit, ending all mask requirements for schools on March 7.

He also decided to roll back vaccine mandates for business customers on March 7, but left them in place for both private and public employees. The distinction meant that unvaccinated people like Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving couldn’t go work, but could go to their indoor workplace without a mask. As Liz Kim has reported for Gothamist, businesses such as restaurants can still enforce their own private mandates, but they are expressing mixed feelings about the policy changes.

She spoke with health experts who are worried that people won’t go back to following guidance in the event of another surge.

