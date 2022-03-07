A dozen people were hospitalized with minor injuries following an MTA bus crash on Staten Island Monday morning.

The collision, which involved an S40 bus and a construction vehicle, happened on Richmond Terrace near Hamilton Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., according to an FDNY spokesperson.

Photos posted to social media show the bus with significant damage to its front, including a broken windshield.

Emergency responders transferred twelve people to Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center, the FDNY confirmed. None of the injuries were marked as serious.

A bus operator and eleven people were aboard the bus at the time, an MTA spokesperson said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.