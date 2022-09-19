The new version of the court will include a two-lane walking loop, a multilayer drinking fountain, a kickball court, three new basketball half courts and expanded tree pits. The dugouts will be removed, and replaced with more benches.

Goodstein said the project is expected to take three months, and be completed by fall 2023, though a start date is yet to be determined.

At Thursday night’s meeting, one concerned resident pointed out the lack of designated space for skaters.

“I don't see any facility, any recognition, anything for skaters. I’m really concerned that the young people in this neighborhood are being pushed out of this famous, much loved, much used skating space,” the resident said. “You even opened it with pictures of skaters, what are you gonna do about this?”

The lack of identified skating facilities, Goodstein said, was intentional. The site currently has none, other than the makeshift equipment skaters bring themselves. Goodstein said the Parks Department had spoken to skaters at the park, and determined it would be best to keep it that way.

“What makes the site so special, is it's a flat ground site, so there’s no handrails there’s no ramps and its not explicitly for skateboarding, which makes it approachable for all ages and all beginner levels of skateboarding, and they appreciate the fact that it's an open asphalt area,” Goodstein said.

In 2019, Adam Zhu and other local skaters petitioned and organized a rally to save the asphalt rectangle from the city’s plan to cover it in turf to accommodate youth sports leagues that were going to be displaced once the city shut down East River Park for three years. The day before the protest, the city announced it would leave the asphalt as is.

On Monday, Zhu reacted to the news on his Instagram story, confirming that NYC Parks had been in contact with skaters, and expressing concern over the amount of time it could take the new asphalt to be set.

“Don’t be TOO alarmed,” Zhu told his followers on social media. “The parks warned me this would have to happen. Of course the main risk is that the asphalt could take years to set, or be soft/not suitable for skating, but this isn’t designed to kick the skaters out intentionally.”

Though it’s unclear where all of the DIY skate features currently at the park will go while it’s being renovated. Mendenhall said he was concerned about the three months the renovation will take, but had faith the new version of the park would retain its unique skating culture regardless.

“All of these obstacles have been here for varying amounts of time, and some will get phased out as new ones are brought in. But there has never been a time where there's been nothing,” Mendenhall said. “The people that skate here are like some of the most interesting people I've ever met, so I think whatever happens to it, it won't lose its personality. It'll just be a different version of itself.”