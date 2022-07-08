Just days after the mayor and NYPD announced it will no longer tolerate drivers in the city using fake or obscured license plates to avoid tolls, an incident with a van, two NYPD officers and a state trooper demonstrates why eradicating the problem may be challenging for New York City.

Since May, law enforcement agencies in the state have been teaming up to crack down on the license plate issue, which the MTA claims costs it $50 million a year in lost toll revenue. The NYPD, New York State Police, police from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and New York City Sheriff’s Office agreed they’d be more aggressive in pulling over drivers who cover their plates, issue tickets and, in some cases, arrest repeat offenders.

On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams announced a renewed push to end the practice, saying past efforts had fallen short.

“The sole thing that’s different from those who were talking about it before and those who are talking about it now is, Eric Adams is the mayor now," he said.

But on Wednesday, Gothamist witnessed officers with the NYPD engaging in the practice.

Just before 11 a.m., at the entrance to the FDR Drive at the bottom tip of Manhattan, a reporter witnessed a white Chevy van with a blue surgical mask covering its rear plates about to get on the highway, when it passed a New York State trooper. The trooper immediately put on the lights, and pulled the van over. He got out of his car and approached the driver of the van. The two spoke briefly and the trooper returned to his car.

On the dashboard of the van was an NYPD placard that expired on May 1, 2020. As well as a vehicle registration sticker that expired in September, 2021. The New York State safety and emission sticker was the only thing that was up to date.