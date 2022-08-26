New York progressives notched several key victories in this week’s primary races for state Senate seats, fending off well-heeled challengers.

But the season may well be overshadowed by the one that got away: a rare open House seat in a deep blue district.

In one of the most high-profile and crowded contests of the summer, ex-prosecutor Dan Goldman narrowly defeated Yuh-Line Niou, a member of the State Assembly from Manhattan who was backed by the Working Families Party for the 10th Congressional District seat. Goldman, who was the richest candidate in the race and gave at least $4 million to his campaign, captured 26% of the vote (not counting outstanding absentee ballots), while Niou and two other progressives saw nearly 60% of the remaining support divided among them.

The victory has led some progressives to view the race as a squandered opportunity. For political experts, the failure to unite around a single candidate in the face of a moneyed rival who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement was the height of poor strategy and self-serving interests.

“This was a seat that the left could have had for the asking if they had coalesced around one candidate instead of splitting around three,” said John Mollenkopf, director of CUNY's Center for Urban Research, which analyzes voting patterns in New York City races.

As of Wednesday, roughly 1,300 votes separate Goldman and Niou, according to unofficial election results.

Niou has refused to concede, saying she wants to wait until all of the absentee votes are counted. That process could take weeks.