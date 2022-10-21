A Nassau County attorney, who was involved in an effort to spread conspiracies about the 9/11 attacks, was arrested Thursday and hit with six felony charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building in D.C.

John O’Kelly, 66, of East Williston, tried to wrest a police officer’s baton away from them and pushed a metal bike rack towards other officers during skirmishes outside the Capitol building, according to prosecutors who cited video and police body camera footage of that day in federal filings.

Internet sleuths with the Twitter account @SeditionHunters dubbed O’Kelly #midwhitecrisis last year — after the FBI released a series of photos of him in an effort to ascertain his identity — and used the hashtag to track down information about him. Tipsters eventually helped federal authorities find O’Kelly, leading to his arrest Thursday, federal prosecutors said.