Authorities have released 911 calls neighbors made the night Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down inside her SUV.

In nine recordings released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, residents described hearing several shots fired, a person dressed in all black fleeing on foot and Dwumfour’s white vehicle rolling down the street and crashing into other cars.

“I saw a man shooting into the driver side of a white vehicle three times, and then he ran,” one caller told police.

He said the person fleeing was dressed in black.

“The person in that driver’s side car is probably not alive,” he added.

The calls add some details to what happened the night Dwumfour, 30, was killed on Feb. 1 at the La Mer townhome development where she lived. A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, which has yet to name a suspect or a motive in the shooting, has said the office won’t be holding press releases or making comments during the ongoing investigation.

While speaking at an unrelated event last week, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said there is no ongoing threat to the Sayreville community of roughly 45,000 residents. She didn’t specify how she knows that.

One caller counted as many as eight shots fired. Authorities have not said how many times Dwumfour was shot.

“There was a shooting in our street. I’m in the tub, and I heard gunshots, and my fiance looked out the window and someone just got shot,” one resident told a 911 dispatcher.

Another caller said Dwumfour’s SUV was still on after crashing.