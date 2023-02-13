Authorities have released 911 calls neighbors made the night Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down inside her SUV.
In nine recordings released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, residents described hearing several shots fired, a person dressed in all black fleeing on foot and Dwumfour’s white vehicle rolling down the street and crashing into other cars.
“I saw a man shooting into the driver side of a white vehicle three times, and then he ran,” one caller told police.
He said the person fleeing was dressed in black.
“The person in that driver’s side car is probably not alive,” he added.
The calls add some details to what happened the night Dwumfour, 30, was killed on Feb. 1 at the La Mer townhome development where she lived. A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, which has yet to name a suspect or a motive in the shooting, has said the office won’t be holding press releases or making comments during the ongoing investigation.
While speaking at an unrelated event last week, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said there is no ongoing threat to the Sayreville community of roughly 45,000 residents. She didn’t specify how she knows that.
One caller counted as many as eight shots fired. Authorities have not said how many times Dwumfour was shot.
“There was a shooting in our street. I’m in the tub, and I heard gunshots, and my fiance looked out the window and someone just got shot,” one resident told a 911 dispatcher.
Another caller said Dwumfour’s SUV was still on after crashing.
Dwumfour was a first-time borough councilwoman who unseated a Democratic incumbent in 2021. She was active in her Newark church, Champions Royal Assembly, and leaves behind a daughter.
Gothamist obtained the 911 calls after making a public records request to the prosecutor’s office. It declined a request for police body cameras from the night of Dwumfour’s killing, saying releasing them could compromise the investigation, though it left open the possibility of releasing those recordings later on. The prosecutor’s office denied requests for police transmissions, dashboard cameras, incident reports or an other video it might have collected, saying they’re exempt from release as criminal investigatory records.
The office had previously filed a lawsuit looking to block media from obtaining any of several records related to Dwumfour’s killing — including the 911 calls — but withdrew that lawsuit within a day.
The Sayreville Borough Council will meet Monday night at 7 p.m. for the first time since Dwumfour was killed.
On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.