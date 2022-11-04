Two big reasons to plan ahead this weekend: It’s NYC Marathon weekend, and it’s the end of Daylight Savings Time. Clocks will switch back on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. – which means many folks will get an extra hour of sleep. Hopefully you're one of them!

If you plan to leave your apartment on Sunday morning, be warned that traffic might be a mess of marathon detours. Check the MTA’s Planned Service Changes, particularly if your plans involve taking a city bus.

There are some great reasons to venture out this weekend that have nothing to do with the marathon: ice skating, free dance performances, and free pumpkin smashing. If you can’t get on the pickleball train, maybe try petanque? An indoor venue is opening at Industry City in Brooklyn on Friday.

With temperatures predicted to hit the 70s and a dry forecast in the days ahead, it’s a good time to get outside if you can. Here are some ideas to get started.

Make your debut at Carnegie Hall

Do you know how to play the berimbau, agogo, or pandeiro? This weekend you can try, and at Carnegie Hall no less. It’s part of Fall Family Day: String Fling, where children ages 3-10 (and their grown-ups) are invited to learn about string instruments, play games, and “dance your heart out.” Megan Downes will call contradances and square dances. Afro Brazil Arts will lead an interactive capoeira performance. The free event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Honor Native American Heritage

November is Native American Heritage Month. To mark the occasion, the Red Storm Drum and Dance Troupe will perform at the Staten Island Children’s Museum this Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.