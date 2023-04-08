An elderly man was found stabbed to death in a Brooklyn apartment building on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The 83-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive at the Wyckoff Gardens apartments at 185 Nevins St. with stab wounds to his neck and right arm at around 2:21 p.m., police said.

Police added that the man was declared dead at the scene by EMS. His identity has not yet been released pending family notification.

Police said that around an hour before, they responded to a call about a 31-year-old woman who was slashed in the right thigh at 134 Nevins St. – the address of Rice & Miso, a restaurant located about two blocks away. A call made to the restaurant on Saturday evening was not returned.

According to police, the woman was going to enter the restaurant, but then felt pain and noticed she had been slashed. She was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police released photos of a man wanted for questioning in connection with both incidents, who was seen wearing a navy hoodie and cap, black pants and white sneakers.

This story will be updated with new information as soon as it is available.

Isidoro Rodriguez contributed reporting.