Twenty firefighters were injured during a house fire in Staten Island’s Arden Heights neighborhood, FDNY officials said Friday afternoon.
The fire department received the call about the fire at 88 Shotwell Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. As of 4:21 p.m., the blaze is “under control,” officials said via Twitter. Earlier in the day, officials said that the fire had spread to an adjoining home, the back of the first home had collapsed and there was “heavy fire throughout.”
Three of the firefighters were seriously injured and have been taken to Staten Island University Hospital Ocean Breeze, according to the FDNY. The other 17 have more minor injuries. No civilian injuries have been reported.
Video shared by the FDNY on Twitter shows more than a dozen firefighters working on the burned-out husk of 88 Shotwell. Smoke hung in the air above the ruined building.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management warned people close to the site of the fire to shut their windows and avoid smoke.
Mayor Eric Adams traveled to the hospital to visit the injured firefighters, according to a Friday afternoon tweet by his spokesperson Fabien Levy.
This story is developing. It will be updated.