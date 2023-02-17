Twenty firefighters were injured during a house fire in Staten Island’s Arden Heights neighborhood, FDNY officials said Friday afternoon.

The fire department received the call about the fire at 88 Shotwell Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. As of 4:21 p.m., the blaze is “under control,” officials said via Twitter. Earlier in the day, officials said that the fire had spread to an adjoining home, the back of the first home had collapsed and there was “heavy fire throughout.”

Three of the firefighters were seriously injured and have been taken to Staten Island University Hospital Ocean Breeze, according to the FDNY. The other 17 have more minor injuries. No civilian injuries have been reported.